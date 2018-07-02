Hwy 494 Construction Plan

Minn Dot addressed the South St. Paul City Council at the end of June with information on a late summer road construction project on I-494 that will impact residents and businesses in the area for just over a year. Included in the construction will be widening and resurfacing of the bridge deck over Concord St/Hwy 156, construction of an auxiliary lane on WB I-494 between Hardman Ave. and west of 7th Ave.; Replace or repair I-494 pavement between Hardman Ave. and 5th Ave.; and construct noise and retaining walls. Ponds will also be constructed to improve drainage in low lying areas.
The impact will be that ramps to Concord, Hardman, and 5th and 7th Avenues may be closed in stages periodically and signage will alert drivers to detours and current work being done. The project aims to improve traffic flow and safety and extend pavement life. The first closure will take place at Concord Street, anticipated to take place during the 2nd or 3rd week in August, with a detour for Westbound traffic diverted to Hardman Avenue.The project, once completed is estimated to cost 18.7 million dollars.