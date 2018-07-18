Lewis Adds Artwork to Riverwalk

In addition to the move to the river of the larger than life colorful characters Gumby and Pokey, Artist Dale Lewis released an announcement on Tuesday that several more of his creations will join that artwork along the riverwalk in Hastings. According to Lewis, Pokey and Gumby will welcome other pieces named River Bottoms, Cactus, Sea Horse, Spinner Dolphin and Never Stop Pulling, a photo op ready dog sled team that will give viewers a one of a kind perspective. Lewis is well known for his ornate and creative use of metals including silverware, farm implements and auto parts. The display is expected to remain along the river through the summer and was sponsored by the Hastings Public Art Task Force.