Lewis Missing Art Found

After more than a week of searching, good news for local artist Dale Lewis who confirmed Friday that a stainless steel sculpture of a 10 foot crocodile, missing from an installation in St. Cloud, was recovered following a state-wide media message went out about the missing art. According to St. Cloud Police, the hijacked figure was recovered from a St. Cloud Church, where it mysteriously appeared after a call was placed to Lewis. It was not immediately known whether the artist will press charges against the thief and it was also not known whether the piece had been damaged during its absence. The value of the crocodile, once a mainstay perched on the roof of Lewis’s car, was listed as $6,500, well above the legal threshhold for considering the heist a felony.