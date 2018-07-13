«

Mayor Welcomes All to RTD

July 13, 2018

Hastings Mayor Paul Hicks outlined some of the events and attractions for Rivertown Days this weekend.

Click here for audio

    
Complete details are available on the city website at hastingsmn.gov and the Chamber of Commerce website at hastingsmn.org.

Click here for audio

   

