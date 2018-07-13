Hastings Mayor Paul Hicks outlined some of the events and attractions for Rivertown Days this weekend.
Complete details are available on the city website at hastingsmn.gov and the Chamber of Commerce website at hastingsmn.org.
Hastings Mayor Paul Hicks outlined some of the events and attractions for Rivertown Days this weekend.
Complete details are available on the city website at hastingsmn.gov and the Chamber of Commerce website at hastingsmn.org.
Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2018/07/mayor-welcomes-all-to-rtd/