Clue 3 for Edina Realty Rivertown Days Medallion Hunt- Released at 2 PM Wednesday, July 18
Look all over town you might need a ride.
Over or under two ways to slide.
If you find the medallion, contact Edina Realty at 651-437-2121.
If you have a 2018 Rivertown Days Button your prize will be 500 dollars, without one and you win 300.
Medallion Hunt 3rd Clue
