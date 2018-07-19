Miss Hastings Is Chosen

The Hastings Arts Center was the site for a groundbreaking event, the crowning of the first Miss Hastings in the past 34 years. On Wednesday, July 18th, three candidates were prepared to add to the history and tradition that began in Hastings in 1958. That First Miss Hastings was actually in the audience, giving credence to the event that included 2015 Miss Minnesota Hastings native Rachael Latuff Betterly and her cohost for the evening, Take a Hike Mike Bremer, who added his signature polka dot bindle stick to his formal black tuxedo. The duo deftly guided the nearly 100 guests through the 90 minute program, reestablishing a connection to the nationally based scholarship program after a lengthy hiatus. Candidates Lydia Greene, Alaina Mattimiro and Sharice White appeared in evening attire, answered spontaneous questions and provided a sample of their talent for the judges placed in the front row which faced the spacious stage. After deliberations were complete, 21 year old Aliana Mattimiro received the white embroidered sash, spray of longstemmed red roses and the gleaming crown, proclaiming her the one to represent Hastings in the coming year, which will conclude with the Miss Minnesota competition in September of 2019. Mattimiro, a Senior at Iowa State University, revealed why she chose to participate.
Each young woman chose a platform on which to focus as they represent their city. Mattimiro chose Beyond the Backyard, supporting youth activity and fitness.
Co Directors of the program, Wendy Latuff and Janelle Behny agreed that the event was worth all the work needed to prepare. Latuff was asked if she was happy with the way the event was received.
and she is already looking to towards the future.
Behney, herself a former Miss Hastings, addressed recent changes to the national program.
Mattimiro now begins her reign, looking forward to the next year representing Hastings wherever she goes.