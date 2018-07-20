New Principals For Prescott Schools

On July 20th, the Prescott School Board announced the naming of two new school principals in the District. Mrs. Sara Dusek was selected as the principal for Malone Elementary, which serves students in 4-year-old Kindergarten through second grades, and Ms. Donita Stepan was chosen to serve as the principal for Malone Intermediate School, which houses third through fifth-grade students. District Superintendent Dr. Rick Spicuzza noted that this will be the first year that both buildings have a full time principal, saying, “We believe having a dedicated principal at each building is an important step forward to provide effective leadership and address the core experiences we wish to provide for our students, families, and staff. Both Mrs. Dusek and Ms. Stepan bring a wealth of experience to Prescott and we are excited to have them join our team. We look forward to having the community welcome them to Prescott.” Malone families and students have an open orientation day Tuesday, September 4, with classes resuming Sept. 5. Staff return the week prior for training and class preparation.