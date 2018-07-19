The Dakota County Sheriff, members of the West St. Paul and Inver Grove Heights and officers from South St. Paul, responded to a shots fired alert, that took place on a street in South St. Paul just after 1pm on Thursday, July 19th. According to a statement released by the Sheriff, a suspect was taken into custody on Congress Street, in the middle of that south metro city, where a South St. Paul Officer completing a regular service call was shot by an unnamed person. The officer’s name and the name of the suspect had not be released at the time of this report, however the injuries sustained by the officer were not deemed as Life Threatening. DC Sheriff Tim Leslie confirmed that the suspect was taken into custody without injuries. Further updates will be posted on the KDWA .com website as soon as they become available.
Officer Shot In So St Paul
