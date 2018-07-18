Nearly a dozen members of the Hastings Fire Department took to the streets on Tuesday, spending time collecting donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The Fill the Boot campaign is a national effort to raise money that will be used for research in the fight against more than 50 types of neuromuscular diseases, which often strike young children leaving them with lifelong mobility issues. The uniformed firefighters spent nearly 2 hours during rush hour traffic near the intersections of Vermillion Street and Highway 55 and at 15th street, collecting coins and bills tossed into the signature rubber boot. International Association of Firefighters in Departments all over the country have participated in the effort for more than 60 years ,collecting more than 500 million dollars for the charity notably represented for 44 years by the late actor and comedian Jerry Lewis who hosted the star studded Labor Day Telethon through 2010.
One Boot At A TIme
