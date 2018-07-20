«

Phone Scam Hits Hastings

July 20, 2018

According to information given to KDWA by Hastings Chief of Police Bryan Schafer, he reports that the Police Department has received a number of calls from citizens reporting that they are receiving threatening calls from someone posing as the IRS. Chief Schafer assures residents of Hastings that these calls are scams.

Click here for audio

    
He added information about how the IRS contacts taxpayers.

Click here for audio

    
He went on to say that calls from unrecognized numbers should not be answered, and he advised not to call the number back. If you have been scammed, contact the Hastings Police Department for an Identity Theft Reporting kit. A sample recording of the call provided by Chief Schafer will be available on the news page at KDWA.com.

Click here for audio

Click here for audio

   
   

