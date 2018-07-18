A meeting of the Prescott Police Commission has been scheduled for 6:30 pm on Wednesday, July 18th. Following a roll call, the meeting will then convene into closed session pursuant Wisconsin Statutes involving confidential conferring with legal counsel for the City who will brief them on oral or written advice concerning strategy to be adopted pertaining to litigation in which it is or is likely to become involved. The police union was named as involved in that strategy. The commission, chaired by Bill Pryor, will also hear closed door testimony considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of a public employee , in this instance the Chief of Police position. The meeting then reconvenes into open session with action taken on items discussed in closed session. The results, as in the past will continue to be requested by KDWA, to provide transparency to the process and decisions made by commissions representing the city of Prescott.
Prescott Police Meeting Wednesday
