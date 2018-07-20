Rivertown Days Medallion Found

Thursday Update-A Rivertown Days tradition set folks searching high and low to locate the Edina Realty Medallion which was hidden somewhere on public land. The for those who enjoy the thrill of the chase, complete with a trail of clues, revealed by the sponsor starting on Monday. According to Eva Haakenson, spokesperson for the local real estate office, a total of 5 clues were required to lead 2 lucky seekers to the prize Thursday afternoon.
Haakenson explained that one clue per day is released in the morning, with copies picked up by treasure hunters from their office lobby. On Thursday, however the pace quickens as two clues area released, the first at 8:30 am and another at 2PM.
Photos of the winners are posted on the Edina Realty Facebook page