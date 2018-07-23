Rivertown Days Review

The 2018 Rivertown Days is one for the history books, with several firsts to note during the 40th anniversary of the mid summer festival. Major changes this year, brought lots of interest and more than a little extra work. Chamber President Kristy Barse shared some comments as the event got underway on Friday night.
Barse noted that not only did the organizers sell out of the 40th anniversary buttons, but a move of most of the major components resulted in a large crowd of residents and those visiting from elsewhere. We spoke with Julie and Mike Larson from Fairmont who also had praise for the new atmosphere created along the river.
Many shared their enthusiasm with us this weekend. We’ll share more in each newscast today. You can also see more of our festival photos on the KDWA Facebook Page.