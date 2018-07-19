Update 3PM-In an updated statement released after 3PM Thursday afternoon, South St. Paul Police Chief Bill Messerich, called a press conference to address details of an incident that took place in his city on Thursday. The Dakota County Sheriff, members of the West St. Paul and Inver Grove Heights and officers from South St. Paul, responded to a shots fired alert, that allegedly took place on a street in South St. Paul just after 1pm on Thursday, July 19th. According the press conference, a suspect was taken into custody in the 500 Block of 12th Avenue north at what was termed to be a group home in the middle of that south metro city, where two South St. Paul Officers were responding to a missing persons report. When they arrived however, the person in question had returned and a confrontation ensued. The suspect then produced a shotgun and fired, injuring the officers. The officer returned fire , however, neither struck the suspect who then relinquished his weapon and was taken into custody. The officer’s names and the name of the suspect had not be released at the time of this report, however the injuries sustained by the officers were not deemed as Life Threatening. DC Sheriff Tim Leslie confirmed that the suspect will likely face 2 counts of attempted murder following processing at the Dakota County Government center in Hastings.. Further updates will be posted on the KDWA .com website as soon as they become available.
Update 3PM-Officers Injured in SSPaul
