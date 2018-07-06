Welcoming Investment For Hastings

One agenda item on the schedule for the July 9th meeting of the Hastings City Council will consider creating a Welcoming Committee initiative in partnership with various community organizations. The City Council held a workshop on June 8th to discuss the initiative and a proposal has been forwarded that the City and ISD 200 each contribute $38,000 over two years towards the development of the program that would be administered by the Hastings YMCA. The Hastings Finance Committee met on June 25th and recommended allocating the funds to the initiative.