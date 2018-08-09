«

2018 Season Preview: Prescott CC

Featured

August 9, 2018

The Prescott Cardinals Cross Country Running Teams are also getting ready for the 2018 Season, and longtime Head Coach Steve Peterson joined KDWA Sports on Thursday, to talk about Pre-Season Camp Fun, and what to look forward to this Fall!

Click here for audio

   
   

