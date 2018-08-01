Wednesday August 1st Update- 911 Service is currently out in much of the Metro Area of Minnesota including Washington and Dakota Counties. The Non emergency number for Dakota County is 651-322-2323. Dispatchers will be answering that number in case of emergency. Please circulate that number while the outage is in effect. KDWA Radio will help you stay up to date with this developing situation.
Late Afternoon update- According to Hastings Chief Deputy Wilske,some 911 calls are making their way to dispatchers in several Minnesota Counties, but there are still compromises in the system. Washington County has added their alternate number 651-439-9381. View city webpages and Facebook for the most recent updates. We will also post updates when received by local officials.
911 Substitute Number Needed
