AgendaForHastingsCouncilMtg

The Hastings City Council meets for regular business on Tuesday, September 4th, after the Labor Day holiday on Monday. The meeting will open with a presentation from staff of the Le Duc Estate in regards to the upcoming Civil War Weekend. After the items on the Consent Agenda are considered, the Council will hear reports from the Community Development department on resolutions dealing with the 17th and 18th Wallin Additions, and a resolution regarding a variance for a side yard set back at 414 W 5th Street.
The City Administration Department will present amendments for the LeDuc operating agreement with the Dakota County Historical Society, a resolution to approve the preliminary 2019 City property tax levy, the preliminary budget and setting the date for Truth in Taxation hearing, and resolutions to approve the proposed 2019 HEDRA-HRA special tax levy, and to approve a financial consultant contract with Northland Securities. After the agenda items have been completed, the meeting will adjourn. The next meeting of the Hastings City Council will be 7PM on Monday, September 17.