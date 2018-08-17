Bidding Begins For Library Remodel

Dakota County has posted an advertisement for bids for the renovation of the Pleasant Hill Library which will be closed this fall for the work expected to last until the spring of 2019. This project includes the renovation of 17,000 square feet of library space and construction of a 1,500 square foot building addition. The estimated cost for the project is 2,600,000. Drawings and other specifications are now posted online at www.franzrepro.com with a non-mandatory pre-bid conference and tour to be held on Wednesday, August 29th at 9am. Bids will be accepted until 2pm on September 6th with consideration of the award listed for September 18th at the regular meeting of the Dakota County Board of Commissioners. The Pleasant Hill Library is the next in line for renovation of most of the buildings within the system.