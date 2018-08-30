Boaters Bypass Launch Money

Boating on the St. Croix River at Prescott continues to be a favorite pasttime with the bay at Point Douglas Park a popular stop-over from skiiing, tubing or just relaxing on the river. Prescott Police report, however, a continued disregard for the municipal fees required to use the boat launch at Prescott. Several citations were handed out August 24th and 25th with Hastings, Prescott and a Fort Myers residents all receiving a citiation for failing to pay the usage fee set by the city. Fees for a seasonal permit are 35 dollars for boat owners who live within the city limits of Prescott and 50 dollars for any other boater using the launch. One permit is required per boat or watercraft and they are not interchangeable between any other boats or watercraft you own.
Overnight parking is not permitted at the boat launch and citations will be issued for infringement. A daily launch pass is also available for visitors for one time use. Payment for that choice is made at the boat launch with an envelope system and registration card while seasonal permits can be applied for at the Municipal building. The 400 foot courtesy dock is located just a little up river from the boat launch and is free to use by the public allowing boaters passing through Prescott to stop and dock their boat while they enjoy a taste of downtown Prescott. There is no overnight docking at that location either.