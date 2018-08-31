The Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau made a donation of $2,500 to the Hastings Police Reserve. According to information provided to the City Council, the donation from the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau was specifically provided to support the Reserve Program and their service during the 2018 Rivertown Days Celebration. The proceeds will be used to cover costs associated with providing uniforms, training, and safety equipment to reserve personnel. In addition, some of the donated funds will be used to recognize reserve officers and promote volunteerism. A resolution to accept the donation was placed on the Consent Agenda of the September 4th meeting of the Hastings City Council.
ChamberSupportsPoliceReserves
