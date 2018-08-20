Chief Lindquist Faces Firing Vote

There will be a vote to release the Farmington Police Chief from the position he has held for 12 years, with service to that department since 1988, scheduled to take place at the Farmington City Council Monday, August 20th. According to an interview with a reporter from the Pioneer Press , Chief Farmington Police Chief Brian Lindquist stated that a call he recievd in May from David McKnight, who is the City Administrator, was unexpected and left him confused as to why the move was being taken. A personality conflict was offered as a reason for the decision, but the chief noted he had support from Mayor Todd Larson and one other councilperson. Three others, Robyn Craig, Katie Bernhjelm and Jason Bartholomay request that the chief be replaced. As of August 19th, more than 2,000 residents had signed an online petition to keep the chief, who is the head of a department with 27 officers. A call made to the chief’s office today was not immediately returned. The council meets Monday Night at City hall, 430 3rd Street in Farmington. According to online postings early Monday, more than 200 people have indicated they will turn out in support of the chief. The call for the resolution may include opportunity for the public to make relevant comments, however, the council may proceed with their decision to remove him anyway.