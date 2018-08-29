City Hall Renovation Begins

Restoration of the Hastings City Hall has begun with crews using lifts around the main entrance to the building which will undergo extensive interior and exterior rehabilitation as directed by a decision made at the end of July to fund the first segment aimed to restore and correct some compromised sections of the 168 year old structure. Several areas of the city hall and annex have aging masonry, failing grout and foundation issues that continue to comprimise the structure, designed by the same archetect that created Minnesota’s State Capitol. Innovative Masonry Restoration, LLC received the contract which allows $259,434 for the base project and another $198,000 for foundation work with the total contract award of $457,434.
The funding also covers the timing, an extra 20% contingency for overages, and alternatives that may be needed as the project progresses. Mayor Hicks reminded the council, that this restoration does not include the dome or other roof top features that are in dire need of significant repair as well. He suggests that future administrations continue their request of the Capital Investment committee of the State Legislature during the next session to secure funding to preserve that facet of the historic structure.
City staff asks that persons visiting the building watch for equipment and materials that will be onsite during the work. There was not a timeline for completion, however, exterior work will continue as weather permits.