Hastings Council Considers Tax Amounts

A resolution requesting a special tax levy will appear on the administration portion of the Hastings City Council Meeting that will take place on Tuesday, September 4th, due to the Labor day Holiday. The resolution involves a 2019 HEDRA- HRA special tax levy that will collect a special benefit tax of .0185% of taxable market value in the City of Hastings upon all taxable property, real and personal. The tax is limited by Minnesota Statute and will be directed to funding economic development. Also on the agenda is the resolution to approve the preliminary City Property Tax Levy, Preliminary budget and to set a Truth in Taxation Hearing.
The final budget meeting was a Council Workshop which was held on August 16th.Based on department requests, review of debt and revenue projections, the Council provided direction to set a preliminary levy at $14,233,201 and the preliminary budget at $32,976,425. The preliminary proposal as recommended by the Council would reduce the City?s tax rate from 60.89% to 59.43% continuing a multi-year goal of the Council to reduce the City?s tax rate. Both items will invite public and council input prior to the vote for approval.The Council meeting will begin at 7 pm at City Hall.