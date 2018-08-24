Humbert Returns To Lead St Johns School

Father Cole Kracke, Pastor of St.John the Baptist Catholic Church who also oversees the nearby elementary school , made the announcement August 24th, that Mrs. Rita Humbert will serve as the interim principal while they continue to search for a permanent principal of Saint John the Baptist School. Mrs. Humbert is an experienced Catholic school administrator and teacher with over 37 years of experience in Catholic and public education. Mrs. Humbert has a bachelor?s degree in education from the University of Wisconsin, a master?s degree in education from Saint Mary?s College, completing her school administrator licensure from Saint Mary?s University. Mrs. Humbert began her career as a 6th grade teacher and during her time in the classroom, Mrs. Humbert developed a gifted and talented program, served as the gifted and talented coordinator, and led district-wide staff development.
Following her time in the classroom, she served for eleven years as the principal of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton School in Hastings, Minnesota. In 2008, the National Catholic Education Association recognized her as a distinguished principal of the year. Mrs. Humbert has most recently served as principal at Westside Elementary School in River Falls, Wisconsin. Mrs. Humbert will begin her interim role at St. John the Baptist school starting August 28th.