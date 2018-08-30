Impressive, Explosive Raider Victory

In as close to a perfect game as any team could play, the Hastings Raiders Football Team sent a 49-0 message to every other team in the Maroon Subdistrict, Section, and State, suffocating rival Henry Sibley at their own home field, with a balance of Offense, Defense, and Special Teams. KDWA’s Dick Cragg has the statistical recap of one of the best all-around games, that Hastings Raider Fans haven’t seen in a long, long time. The Raiders will now host Hill-Murray in the Home Opener, next Friday, at what will be a raucous McNamara Stadium )Todd Field) crowd.