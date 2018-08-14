Flags in Wisconsin will fly at half staff today in honor of Korean War Veteran, and Army Sergeant 1st Class R. Lloyd Ketchum. According to a proclamation issued by Governor Walker?s office, Sgt. 1st Class Ketchum was declared missing and presumed dead during the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir, in the Korean War in December of 1950, and posthumously awarded the Distinguished Service Cross in 1951 for his actions during the battle. Sgt. 1st Class Ketchum was assigned to the Medical Detachment, 57th Field Artillery Battalion, 31st Regimental Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division. His remains were accounted for on April 23rd of this year, and he will be buried with full military honors in Superior.
Ketchum Coming Home At Last
Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2018/08/ketchum-coming-home-at-last/