Knoll Charged In 2017 Crash

Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom recently announced that Marshall Anthony Knoll, age 59 of Rosemount, has been charged by warrant on March 29th of 2018, with one count each of criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm, criminal vehicular operation resulting in substantial bodily harm, first degree driving while impaired, and driving after having his license cancelled in connection with causing a serious injury crash involving four vehicles in Vermillion Township in October of 2017.
The criminal complaint states that on October 20th of 2017, at approximately 7 PM, law enforcement officials responded to a four-vehicle crash that occurred in Vermillion Township near the intersection of Highway 52 and 210th Street East. Witnesses noted a truck in the northbound lanes on Highway 52 that was traveling erratically and at a high rate of speed. When traffic came to a complete stop on Highway 52, the driver of the truck, later identified as Marshall Knoll, failed to stop and rear-ended a vehicle. Knoll?s vehicle was believed to be driving at approximately 50 miles per hour at the time of the collision.
At least one victim sustained substantial injuries as a result of the collision, including multiple bone fractures and internal bleeding. Officers at the scene observed that Knoll had bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred speech, lethargic movements and was unsteady on his feet. After Knoll completed the standardized field sobriety tests, the officer subsequently received a search warrant for a blood sample.
The result of the analysis by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension revealed the presence of amphetamine and methamphetamine in Knoll?s blood. According to press release issued by the Attorney?s office, Knoll has 17 prior convictions for DWI dating back to 1979. Following the issuance of the charges, a warrant for Knoll?s arrest was issued and he was not arrested until July 18, 2018. Bail was set in the amount of $250,000 without conditions, and $150,000 with conditions, by Judge Tanya O?Brien. His next court appearance was set for October 25th at 9 AM in Hastings.
Knoll Charged In 2017 Crash
