Mayoral Candidates to Two

August 15, 2018

When the polls closed at 8 pm on Tuesday night, it would take another 2 hours to determine who would continue on to the general election for the office of Mayor in the fall. Tallies for each of the eight precincts were posted and the turnout totaled just 28 percent. Candidates Mary Fasbender and Danna Elling Schultz gatheredjust over 91 percent of the votes, with Cody Jones receiving the remainder of the support. We asked them both for a brief statement on their reaction to the results beginning with Schultz who commented on the turnout.

Click here for audio


Fasbender agreed.

Click here for audio


I asked each what the next step would be, starting with Schultz

Click here for audio

   
Fasbender has a similar plan

Click here for audio


When asked, each were open to continued public conversation including a debate, which is likely to be a part of their journey

Click here for audio


   

