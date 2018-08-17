On Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at approximately 6:22 pm, deputies from the Pierce County Sheriff?s Office responded to the area of 1200th St. and Hwy 35 in Oak Grove Township for a single off road motorcycle crash. According to a press release issued by the Sheriff?s office, initial investigation determined that 60-year-old Greg A. Capocasa, from Prescott, was operating a Honda CRF 150, southbound on 1200th Street when he entered the west ditch and lost control of the motorcycle. Greg was evaluated on scene and transported to Regions Hospital by Life Link Air. The Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin DNR, Prescott Fire, River Falls EMS, and Life Link III helicopter assisted on the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
MC Crash Injures Prescott Man
