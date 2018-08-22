MN Dot Reveals 316 Options

A second community open house was hosted on Tuesday, August 21st at Crossroads Church in South Hastings. Many who attended also listened to the Februrary presentation and offered their views of what direction should be taken at address road improvements to Highway 316. As the presentation got underway, Molly Klein, a representative of MnDOT, explains the focus for the project.
Although the intersection is not part of this plan, several factors will limit what can be accomplished with this project, including the cost.
Coming up in our next newscast, we’ll hear from Jon Solberg, MnDot’s South East Metro representative who provides more details on the process. KDWA will also air the complete 16 minute presentation on Thursday as part of our community In Depth Programming. Listen on air or online at KDWA.com
mndot.gov/metro/projects/hwy316. Comments are being taken till Sept. 5th.