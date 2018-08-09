Thursday PM Update- Emergency Services responded to a fatal three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Highway 316 and Highway 61 in Welch Township on Wednesday night. According to the MN State Patrol, a Chrysler travelling southbound on Highway 316 crossed Highway 61 and struck a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling northbound on Highway 61 around 8:23 p.m. The driver, 63 year old Thomas Lynn Otte, of Randolph, MN was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester with life threatening injuries. His passenger 74 year old Patrica Ann Otte, also of Randolph did not survive the crash. The Chrysler was then struck by a Cadillac in the southbound lanes of Highway 61. The driver of the Chrysler, Heather Marie Miller-Nellermoe, 44, of Hastings, was taken to North Memorial Hospital with injuries that are said to be life-threatening . A passenger in the Chrysler, Aaron John Schultz, 45, of Hastings, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The occupants of the Cadillac, Terry Lloyd Twedt and Barbara Pearl Twedt, both from Arizona, were not injured. The report from the Minnesota State Highway Patrol indicates that alcohol was a factor in the crash.
Motorcyclist Dies In Welch Accident
