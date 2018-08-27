Progress continues on the west side of Vermillion in the second year of the Neighborhood Improvement project involving the full restoration and updating of water and sewer infrastructure over several blocks including 6th, 7th and 8th street which have temporary water connections to residents until the work can be completed. Several neighborhoods have barricades, detours and local traffic messages which alert non-area residents to the restrictions necessary until the construction is finalized sometime this fall.
Neighborhood Improvements
