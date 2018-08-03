Outbreak Investigation Continues

The Minnesota Department of Health has identified an outbreak of cryptosporidiosis associated with people who visited the Shades of Sherwood Campground in Zumbrota this summer. Symptoms of cryptosporidiosis often include watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, vomiting, loss of appetite, weight loss, and low-grade fever. People typically become ill about a week after exposure, but this can range from two to 14 days. Investigators have identified three ill people so far, including one who required hospitalization. One of these people was also infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli. To better identify the source of infection and assess any ongoing risk, Department of Health investigators want to speak with people who have been at Shades of Sherwood since July 1st, regardless of whether they became ill. This step is especially important in this investigation because investigators have been unable to get key information from the facility itself. Anyone who has visited Shades of Sherwood during July is asked to contact the MDH Waterborne Diseases Unit at 651-201-5794.