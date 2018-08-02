Planning Ways To Welcome

A Welcome Week is planned for Hastings during a nationwide celebration held September 14th through 23rd that raises awareness of the benefits of welcoming everyone into a community. According to the City website, the goal of Welcome Week is to develop inclusive communities that can become more prosperous by making everyone feel like they belong. The Hastings Welcome Week Planning Committee held a kick-off event on Tuesday evening and there is still time to get involved. Complete details are available on the City website at hastingsmn.gov.