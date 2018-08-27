Police County Partnership Adds Resource

The Hastings Police Department continues to develop collaboration and build partnerships in the community and announces a new pilot program with Dakota County Community Services. Starting September 4th, a Coordinated Response Representative will be available at the Hastings Police Station at City Hall for around 4 hours a week. The County-funded representative will help guide City staff and streamline services for the public. The representative will also assist the Police Department with issues in addressing homelessness, mental health, substance abuse, and veteran’s affairs. The scope of the program is to identify root causes, provide help, and reduce repeat calls.