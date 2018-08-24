The Prescott City Council meets for regular business on Monday, August 27th. Items on the Agenda include an initial pay request to McCabe Construction for $269,904 for work completed on the College and Albert Street road project, and a change order for the project. The Council will consider an application for an operator’s license, and conduct 3rd readings and consider adoption of city ordinances for non-conforming and conditional uses. A 2nd reading with a possible waiver of a 3rd reading and adoption is requested for a swimming pool ordinance. Once the agenda items are completed, the meeting will adjourn. The next meeting of the Prescott City Council is scheduled for Monday, September 10th.
Preview Prescott Council Mtg Aug 27
