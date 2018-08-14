Primary Vote Today

Primary Election Polls are open today with polls in Minnesota and Wisconsin open from 7 am until 8 PM. Persons in line at 8 pm will be allowed to vote. Information on precincts can be found on the www.votemn.org and www.votewi.org websites.KDWA will have the results of races affecting our area cities and townships as soon as they can be confirmed. We’ll also have preliminary results from the Hastings Mayoral Race, City Council race and Minnesota Governor’s race this evening after the polls close.