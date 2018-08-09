Public Meeting For Hwy 316

Following a Hastings Chamber workshop on the Highway 316 Improvement Project, a public open house will take place at Crossroads Church, 225 33rd Street West in Hastings from 5 to 7 pm on Tuesday, August 21st. A short presentation will begin at 5:15. This is the second public meeting, the first held in February, with MN Dot providing potential design concepts for the north junction of Highway 61 to just beyond Tuttle Drive to the south. The goal is to improve safety as well as provide a better traffic flow for users. The current plan for that track is mainly to resurface that roadway as far as the south junction of the highway where it intersects with highway 61 in Goodhue County, but residents who attended the first public meeting offered their suggestions to ammend that stretch of road to also account for bottlenecks, speed limits and turnlanes to be addressed during the work slated for 2021.
Anyone not able to attend the public open house can access the MNDot website and provide their input. A virtual open house will be available to view online from Aug. 22 through Sept. 5 and responses gathered from both sources will be provided to the project team.