Results Of Mayor Primary Election

On Primary voting day in the city of Hastings, just one local race, that for the office of Mayor. With the potential for 13,283 Dakota County registered voters to declare their choice, only 28 percent of that , 3725 actually cast a ballot for their candidate. Mary Fasbender was determined to be the top vote getter, receiving nearly 57% of the votes with a total of 2108 to candidate Dana Elling Schultz who garnered just 35% with 1340. A third candidate, Cody Jones, received 8,91%and 287 votes. In our next newscast we’ll talk to Fasbender and Schultz about the primary process and their plan for the next leg of their campaign trail, leading to the general election on November 6th. The totals will be officially canvassed on Thursday, August 16th by the current Mayor and council.