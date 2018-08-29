School Purchases Tax Break

The cost of purchasing back-to-school supplies can quickly add up for families so State Representative Tony Jurgens (R-Cottage Grove) urges people to save receipts and take advantage of tax benefits that can provide some relief. Minnesota has both a credit and a subtraction for education expenses. Both programs reduce the tax parents pay and could provide a larger refund when filing state income tax returns for 2018. Qualifications apply ,and expenses must be for, children attending kindergarten through 12th grade at a public, private, or home school. Jurgens says that people often forget about the education purchases they?ve made in August when they?re working on their taxes, so save those receipts now and put them with your other tax documents.
Examples of school supplies which qualify for the credit or subtraction include writing utensils, textbooks, musical instrument rentals, tutoring and computer hardware/educational software. Common items that do not qualify for the subtraction or credit include school lunches, uniforms and backpacks.The Department of Revenue reports that last year more than 37,500 families took advantage of the education credit, saving an average of $241 while more than 186,000 families took advantage of the education subtraction. Parents are encouraged to check the Department of Revenue website (http://www.revenue.state.mn.us) to determine which expenses qualify.