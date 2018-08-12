Summer Meals Program Ends Friday

The summerlong MEALS program with SPARKS Activities will come to an end on Friday, after serving a free lunch to hundreds of members of the community that attended the community event held at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. New this year was the free transportation from eight bus stop points throughout the city and the collaboration with the SPARK program to provide activities for children following the meal. Volunteers and organizers thank everyone who attended and have special thanks for Our Saviour’s for hosting this valuable community program.