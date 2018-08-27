Training Continues For HFD

According to a recent overview of municipal projects underway by city departments the Hastings Fire Department had a pair of training sessions that addressed different parts of their continuing education. Exercises with a crew from the Minnesota Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management focused on radiological decontamination which included finding then decontaminating test samples that had been placed in vehicles and on persons for training purposes. City of Hastings Communications Coordinator Lee Stoffel explains some resuce training that has been underway.
She also shared that the remounted ambulance has passed all required testing and inspection and has been returned to the fleet for service following a complete rebuild of the box with all electrical and technical components updated to industry standards.