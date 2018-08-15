Vandals Damage Vehicles

The Hastings Police Department has issued a Crime Alert for damage to vehicles in Hastings. On August 14th, the Department reported that a number of vehicles have recently been damaged with yellow and red spray paint. The vandalism happened between the hours of 7 PM on August 12th and 8 AM on August 13th, in an area bounded by the River, Highway 61, and Nininger Road. Hastings sources also state that Cottage Grove Police reported 12 additional vehicles in their area with identical vandalism. Anyone with information regarding suspicious activity or identification of the vandals should report it to the Hastings Police Department. Anonymous texts can be sent by texting keyword HASTINGS and the tip information to TIP411. Tips may also be called in at 651-480-2300, or by email to hpd@hastingsmn.gov.