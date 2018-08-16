Veterans Home Reaches Milestone

The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs has recognized the Veteran?s Home in Hastings for its 40th Anniversary. According to a write-up on the Department?s website, ?the Hastings Home has stayed committed to providing a wide range of high-quality care and services. Sobriety maintenance, vocational rehabilitation and educational services are just a few of the specialty programs offered on site. The Hastings Home emphasizes rehabilitation and community involvement, as well as supportive care for the residents? lives.? Simone Hogan, Senior Director of Veterans Health Care at the Department said in a statement, ? We are thrilled to welcome new leadership to the Veterans Home Domiciliary Program. A new Director of Nursing joined the team in the summer of 2017, and soon a new Administrator. Leadership has a clear vision for the upcoming year, which is to provide a more modernized care delivery system with support to enhance clinical care and more attention to collaboration with the community.? The home provides a safe environment for approximately 130 veterans of varying ages and medical conditions.
(Graphic Source: MNDVA)