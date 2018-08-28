Womans Vote Anniversary

A citywide observation took place in South St. Paul on Monday evening, August 27th at Luther Memorial Church. Members of the community joined dignataries Representative Rick Hansen, Senator Matt Klein, Senator Karla Bigham, Gubernatorial Candidate Tim Walz, US Senate candidate Angie Craig and Julie Blaha, AFL-CIO treasurer. Following the event, Representative Hansen, shares the reason for the gathering.
The Dakota County Historical Museum credits one of two South St. Paul women to be the first in the nation to vote following ratification of the law on August 26th, 1920. With the distinction of the first vote, the city is already planning a community based celebration to be held on August 27th, 2020 marking a century of women’s voices being tallied at the ballot box. Photos taken at the event can be found on the KDWA Facebook Page. (supplied photo)