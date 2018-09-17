Alley Coming Together

A weekly updates is provided by Public Works Director Nick Egger on the last portion of the Riverfront Renaissance which involves the alley area directly behind the 100 block of downtown. Completed at the end of last week was Comcast crews connecting new underground services back to buildings. Their next step will involve removal of their overhead facilities off of the poles and starting to remove unnecessary equipment currently hung on buildings.
Egger notes that electricians have been busy pulling new service line cables between the electrical service hubs and buildings with work expected to continue for approximately two more weeks. The installation of some protective bollards were installed near equipment sensitive to impacts with vehicles, and CenterPoint Energy contractors arrived late in the week to reinstall new gas pressure equipment near the eastern dumpster enclosure. A structure will be built around this equipment in the coming weeks. More updates will be featured in our next newscast. Get the latest information on the project with a link you’ll find on the city website under construction projects.