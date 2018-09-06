Body Worn Cams For Prescott Police

Members of the Public Health and Safety committee for the City of Prescott met on Wednesday, September 5th. The committee is served by Council members Maureen Otwell, Bailey Ruona and Josh Gergen. Also in attendance were Finance Director,Vanessa Norby, Prescott Police Officer Eric Michaels, Investigator and Interim Police Chief Douglas Ducklow and City Administrator Jayne Brand. An overview of the 2019 Police Budget was the topic of the meeting with some updates provided by Ducklow and Michaels including the announcement that the body cameras will be rolled out Friday following extensive policy structures utilizing the LexiPol protocol which was purchased by the City earlier this year to provide a more comprehensive framework for the department.
A total of 49 policies have been adopted and reviewed by officers which will automatically sync with lights in the squad car to begin filming.According to Ducklow, that will happen when any officer contact is made with the public. Inspector Ducklow, familiar with the LexiPol system, informed the committee that the BWC rollout has required significant investment in training time and developing a working understanding of equipment used by a greater number of departments in the region, including nearby Hastings.
The capacity required to store video data captured during the interactions is sizable resulting in a 4 month trial period that will determine how much additional storage will be needed to backup video files. Ducklow stressed the security surrounding those data files is carefully contained and that no files will be stored in the cloud, a practice he feels can be more easily compromised than physical harddrives. Video files containing Critical interactions will be placed into evidence files while non-critical public contact video will be deleted after 120 days. The technology comes with great opportunity as well as great responsibility, said Ducklow.