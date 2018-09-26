City Outlines Next Steps

At the Tuesday evening press conference held at Hastings City Hall, Communications coordinator Lee Stoffel and Public Works Director Nick Egger answered several questions posed by members of the community and local media following the announcement on Saturday that E.coli bacteria had been found in city water service, affecting nearly 2,700 homes. Egger identified the top challenge presented by the situation.
He also explained why just part of the city was affected.
I then asked if the water treatment plant could be involved in the test failure. Egger assured us that every part of the system will be inspected in this second phase by the Health Departement from well to tap. The complete 10 minute audio recording of that news conference can be found on the KDWA.com webpage under Local News.