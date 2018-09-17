Council Denies Wallin 18 Final Plat

For the second time this month, the Hastings City council chambers was filled with neighbors of the Wallin Additions that preceded the 18th, which was requesting approval for development into what was described as a cluster of 14 Villa Style homes by builder Fieldstone Family Homes. John Hinzman gave a concise overview of the procedure followed by the developer and the oppositional response of the neighbors once it was widely understood what was being proposed. At issue was what a spokesperson for the neighbors. said was a wide disparity between the value, quality and style of the Villa Homes compared to generally higher priced, more expansive homes in the area.
Anna Prettyman spoke to the fear of devaluation by association and pointed to petitions signed by more than 40 neighbors, an unsuccessful meeting with developers last week as well as information gathered on state statutes and local zoning regulations as reasons council should deny the final plat request. After the last meeting, at which the topic was tabled, several council members recounted their efforts of fact finding to develop a more informed basis on which to make their decision.
Todd Rapp, the Wallin representative was vehement in his ascertation that they had followed the criteria, was approved by the planning commission and saw no credible reason for denial according to existing ordinances. The vote by the council, however, after nearly an hour of testimony was unanimous. To deny the final plat with 14 villa homes. City Attorney Dan Fluegel noted that should the plat be resubmitted for the original 9 homes that were approved in 2002, the council may not have grounds to deny that request. Following the meeting, I asked Councilmember Mark Vaughan the rationale that caused him to motion for denial.
We will have more from this decision from Mayor Hicks and councilmember Braucks coming up in our next newscast.